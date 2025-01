The Blue Jays have had contract talks with Jansen (shoulder), Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital reports.

It's unknown how advanced the discussions are at this juncture. The Blue Jays signed Yimi Garcia to a two-year, $15 million deal earlier this offseason, but Jansen would likely serve as Toronto's closer while Garcia is used in a setup role. Jansen ended the 2024 season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and it's not clear what his current health status is.