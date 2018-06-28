Kenny Wilson: Released by Tigers
Wilson was cut loose by Detroit on Thursday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Wilson had joined the Tigers' organization this past offseason on a minor-league deal. He spent a majority of the season at the Double-A level with Erie, slashing .278/.377/.370 with 14 RBI but wasn't able to impress during a brief showing in Triple-A. The 28-year-old has yet to appear in a big-league contest and won't appear on any sort of fantasy radar moving forward.
