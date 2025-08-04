The Cubs released Maeda on Saturday.

After getting cut loose by the Tigers on May 7, Maeda connected with the Cubs on a minor-league deal just under two weeks later. He had been making regular turns out of the rotation for Triple-A Iowa but didn't earn a call-up to Chicago, despite delivering a 3.55 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 50.2 innings dating back to the start of June. Though the Cubs chose to move on from the 37-year-old right-hander, he likely won't have to wait long to find a new home. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Yankees are in talks with Maeda on a deal, and other playoff-contending clubs looking to bolster their rotation depth during the stretch run could also express interest.