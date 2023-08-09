The Tigers released Castro (elbow) on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro is expected to be sidelined until the second half of the 2024 season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in June. The 24-year-old previously had the same surgery in 2017, which may have factored into the Tigers' decision to move on from the right-hander. Castro made 20 appearances in the big leagues between the 2021 and 2022 seasons but had pitched exclusively for the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate in Toledo in 2023 before having surgery.