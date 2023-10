Hiura (elbow) elected to become a free agent Wednesday.

Hiura was stellar in Triple-A Nashville this season, slashing .308/.395/.565 with 23 homers and 77 RBI across 367 plate appearances. However, his reputation for struggling in the majors combined with the Brewers' depth at first base kept him from appearing in the big leagues. The 27-year-old will likely now look to latch on with another organization that can offer a clearer path back to the majors.