Keston Hiura: Signs with Korean team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Kiwoom Heroes signed Hiura to a one-year, $400,000 contract Monday, Jee-ho Yoo of South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reports.
He can earn an additional $100,000 in incentives. Hiura was a non-roster invitee by the Dodgers during spring training but was released before the minor-league season began. He'll now head overseas to continue his playing career.
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