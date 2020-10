Smith cleared waivers and was released by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith served as the Rays third catcher this season and went 8-for-31 with one home run and three doubles in 17 games. There's apparently some interest in re-signing the 32-year-old, which makes sense with top catchers Mike Zunino and Michael Perez also no longer on the team.