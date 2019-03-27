Comer was released by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Comer had fine numbers in 3.1 innings this spring, allowing just one run while posting a 4:1 K:BB. The Twins couldn't find a spot for him at Triple-A, but he could have a shot to make his big-league debut somewhere this season after posting respectable Triple-A ERAs of 3.86 and 3.68 in the last two years.

More News
Our Latest Stories