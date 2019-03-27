Kevin Comer: Released by Minnesota
Comer was released by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Comer had fine numbers in 3.1 innings this spring, allowing just one run while posting a 4:1 K:BB. The Twins couldn't find a spot for him at Triple-A, but he could have a shot to make his big-league debut somewhere this season after posting respectable Triple-A ERAs of 3.86 and 3.68 in the last two years.
