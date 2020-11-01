The Giants extended Gausman the $18.9 million qualifying offer for 2021 on Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander joined San Francisco on a one-year, $9 million deal in January and pitched well enough during the shortened season to earn the qualifying offer. Gausman posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 79:16 K:BB over 59.2 innings, and the Giants are still hoping to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. If no deal is reached and he declines the one-year, $18.9 offer, the 29-year-old will carry draft-pick compensation if signing elsewhere in free agency.