Kevin Gausman: Heads to free agency
Gausman was non-tendered by the Reds on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gausman didn't look himself during the 2019 campaign, accruing a 5.72 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 114:32 K:BB over 102.1 innings of work across stops with Atlanta and Cincinnati. Despite this, he should get a chance to earn a starting job elsewhere after failing to agree on a deal with the Reds.
