Kiermaier (hip) had his $13 million team option for 2023 declined by the Rays on Thursday, making him a free agent, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The center fielder played in only 63 games last season before he underwent hip surgery in August. Kiermaier inked the six-year, $50 million extension with Tampa Bay ahead of the 2017 campaign, but he has a .232/.296/.382 slash line across the past five seasons. The 32-year-old's recovery timeline was expected to be about seven months, so he's not guaranteed to be fully healthy for the start of spring training in February.