The Angels are nearing a contract agreement with Newman, Will Sammon and Sam Blum of The Athletic report.

It's not clear whether it's a major-league or minor-league contract. Newman, 31, spent the 2024 season with the Diamondbacks, slashing .278/.311/.375 with three homers and eight steals in 111 games. With Zach Neto (shoulder) looking iffy for Opening Day, Newman would provide the Angels with some protection at shortstop.