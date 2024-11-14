The Angels are nearing a contract agreement with Newman, Will Sammon and Sam Blum of The Athletic report.
It's not clear whether it's a major-league or minor-league contract. Newman, 31, spent the 2024 season with the Diamondbacks, slashing .278/.311/.375 with three homers and eight steals in 111 games. With Zach Neto (shoulder) looking iffy for Opening Day, Newman would provide the Angels with some protection at shortstop.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman: Logs multi-hit game Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman: Losing work to Guillorme•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman: Heading to bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman: Fills in second base again•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman: Still has role•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman: Playing time spike coming to end•