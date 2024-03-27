Newman became a free agent Wednesday after opting out of the minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rather than reporting to Triple-A Reno after being informed a few days ago that he wouldn't be part of Arizona's Opening Day roster, Newman will head to the open market and pursue opportunities with another organization. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he slashed .253/.311/.364 over 253 plate appearances with the Reds while seeing time at all four infield positions.