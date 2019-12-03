Kevin Plawecki: Cut loose by Cleveland
Plawecki was non-tendered by the Indians on Monday, Tribeinsider reports.
Plawecki struggled at the dish in 2019, hitting just .222 with three homers and 17 RBI over 60 games. If he does resurface in the major leagues during the 2020 campaign, it'll likely be in a backup role.
