Shackelford was released by the Reds on Tuesday.

Shackelford was the roster move needed to clear a space on the Reds' 40-man roster for the activation of Anthony DeSclafani from the 60-day DL. This is unsurprising, as Shackelford owned an unsightly 7.88 ERA across eight big-league frames this season and was set to undergo elbow surgery, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati.

