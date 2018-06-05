Kevin Shackelford: Released by Reds
Shackelford was released by the Reds on Tuesday.
Shackelford was the roster move needed to clear a space on the Reds' 40-man roster for the activation of Anthony DeSclafani from the 60-day DL. This is unsurprising, as Shackelford owned an unsightly 7.88 ERA across eight big-league frames this season and was set to undergo elbow surgery, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati.
