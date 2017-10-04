Siegrist passed through waivers and will become a free agent.

Siegrist was designated for assignment by the Cardinals in late August, and then finished out the year with Philadelphia, appearing in seven games with the club. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, he accumulated a 4. 81 ERA and 1.55 WHIP while appearing in 46 games. The reliever posted two strong years in 2015 and 2016 with St. Louis, and will likely find a home within a new organization soon.