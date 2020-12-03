Middleton was non-tendered by the Angels on Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 27-year-old had a 5.25 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 13 appearances in 2020 before being optioned to the alternate training site in late August, and he remained there for the rest of the season. Middleton posted a 3.86 ERA with three saves and 10 holds during his rookie campaign in 2017, but he was marred by injuries before the brief showing last season. The right-hander is now a free agent and may need to settle for a minor-league contract.