The Rangers released Davis on Sunday.
After going unclaimed off waivers when Texas designated him for assignment Tuesday, Davis wasn't interested in reporting to the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock. As such, the 33-year-old will hit the open market in search of a better opportunity, though it's unclear if he'll have many suitors lining up for his services. Davis can't reliably play the corner outfield at this stage of his career, and he's declined dramatically as a slugger over the past three seasons. Since the start of the 2019 season, Davis has slashed .212/.291/.374 (80 wRC+) with a 27.1 percent strikeout rate over 693 plate appearances.