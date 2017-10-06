Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Hits open market
Nieuwenhuis will become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2017 season.
Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment by Milwaukee in late July after appearing in just 16 games with the club this season, slashing a dreadful .115/.258/.269 in 31 plate appearances. The 30-year-old had been a consistent presence in the big leagues since 2012, but will have to fight during spring training to make a major-league roster following this past season.
