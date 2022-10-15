Senga will exercise his opt-out and become an international free agent this winter, meaning MLB clubs won't need to pay a posting fee to acquire him, Sankei Sports reports.

Senga has been one of Japan's best pitchers over the course of his 11-year career, but the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, a team he helped to six titles in a seven-year span, are famous for not using the posting system. Senga now has control over his own fate, however, so he'll finally get the chance to try his hand at the highest level. A five-pitch repertoire led by a fastball that can touch 100 mph and a bat-missing splitter should give him the chance to succeed against MLB-level hitters. He clearly has little left to prove in his home country, as his 1.94 ERA this past season dropped his career ERA to 2.59.