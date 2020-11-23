Arihara is expected to be posted by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters this offseason, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The 28-year-old righty has been one of the top pitchers in Japan for the past few seasons. As is typical of many Japanese pitchers, he has a diverse repertoire, throwing a four-seamer, two-seamer, slider, cutter, changeup and splitter, with the changeup serving as his best secondary offering. Arihara's best season came in 2019, when he cruised to a 2.46 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. His numbers slid back a bit this past season, though his 3.46 ERA and 1.17 WHIP were both fine marks. He struck out 19.4 percent of the batters he faced in 2020 while walking just 5.5 percent.