Koji Uehara: Plans to retire if not offered MLB contract
Uehara stated that he will retire if he doesn't receive a major-league offer before the season begins, Kyodo News reports.
Uehara will turn 43 in March and is unsure that he'll get a major-league offer before spring training starts. The right-hander pitched for the Cubs last season, appearing in 49 games and accruing a 3.98 ERA across 43.0 innings. If he's not offered a major-league contract, Uehara will call it quits after 10 seasons in Japan and 10 years of MLB service.
