Kolby Allard: Enters free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allard cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency.
Allard was pushed off the Guardians' 40-man roster Thursday to make room for Doug Nikhazy. Now in the open market, the 27-year-old southpaw is sure to attract some interest from other clubs after posting a 2.55 ERA across 35.1 innings in Cleveland as a reliever.
More News
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Designated for assignment•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Thriving in return to bullpen•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Effective in spot start•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Getting spot start Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Could enter rotation•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Selected from Triple-A•