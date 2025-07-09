default-cbs-image
Allard cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency.

Allard was pushed off the Guardians' 40-man roster Thursday to make room for Doug Nikhazy. Now in the open market, the 27-year-old southpaw is sure to attract some interest from other clubs after posting a 2.55 ERA across 35.1 innings in Cleveland as a reliever.

