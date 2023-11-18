Allard was non-tendered by Atlanta on Friday, MLB.com reports.
He didn't pitch after July 16 due to left shoulder nerve inflammation. Allard was limited to 19 total innings between Triple-A and the majors in 2023. He has a career 6.10 ERA in 245 MLB innings.
