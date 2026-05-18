The Guardians released Allard on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Allard had an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract and decided to exercise it. The Guardians are hopeful of bringing the southpaw back on a new deal just as they did last month when Allard was briefly a free agent, but the 28-year-old is now free to negotiate with all organizations. Allard has permitted 10 runs in 8.2 innings during his time in the majors this season and has been worse at Triple-A Columbus, posting an 11.81 ERA and 6:7 K:BB over 5.1 frames.