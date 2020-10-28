President John Mozeliak announced Wednesday the Cardinals declined Wong's $12.5 million club option for 2021, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 30-year-old has spent the entirety of his career with the Cardinals since being selected during the first round of the 2011 draft, but he'll head to free agency with the team deciding to pay the $1 million buyout rather than pick up the 2021 option. Wong had a career-worst .676 OPS with only seven extra-base hits in 208 plate appearances during the shortened season, though he continues to be a plus-defender at second base after winning the Gold Glove in 2019. Mozeliak indicated the door is open for Wong to return to St. Louis, but for now he'll hit the open market.