Takahashi is expected to be posted by the Seibu Lions this winter, Nikkai Sports reports.

Takahashi wanted to be posted after the 2023 season, a year in which he had a 2.21 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, but the Lions decided not to let him go. He struggled to a 3.87 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 2024 amid declining velocity and a demotion to the minors. The 28-year-old righty has bounced back this season, though his 2.95 ERA and 1.21 WHIP aren't as good as they look considering that the Japanese Pacific League averages a 2.99 ERA and 1.21 WHIP this season. Additionally, his strikeout rate has continued to trend downward, going from 19.2 percent to 16.9 percent to 13.8 percent in consecutive seasons, though he does at least pair that with a strong 6.9 percent walk rate.