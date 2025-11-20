The Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball posted Takahashi for major-league teams Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Takahashi will have 45 days to reach an agreement with a major-league club. It isn't a given that that will happen, as it's possible MLB clubs will decide Takahashi isn't worthy of a major-league contract, and if that's the case he might elect to stay in Japan. Takahashi posted a 3.04 ERA but struck out only 88 across 148 innings in 2025 for the Lions. He will turn 29 in February.