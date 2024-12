The Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball posted Aoyagi on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Now that he's been posted, Aoyagi has 45 days to sign with an MLB team. The 31-year-old logged a 3.00 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 114 innings in Japan last season, but a 6.2 K/9 could make some clubs hesitant to offer the right-hander a major-league contract.