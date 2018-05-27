Kris Medlen: Calls it a career
Medlen has announced his retirement from professional baseball Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Medlen was actively pitching with Triple-A Reno of the Diamondbacks' organization, where he held a 5.03 ERA over 34 innings this season. He'll end his 13-year professional career with a solid 3.33 cumulative ERA over nearly 600 big-league innings with the Braves, Royals and Diamondbacks.
