Medlen has announced his retirement from professional baseball Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Medlen was actively pitching with Triple-A Reno of the Diamondbacks' organization, where he held a 5.03 ERA over 34 innings this season. He'll end his 13-year professional career with a solid 3.33 cumulative ERA over nearly 600 big-league innings with the Braves, Royals and Diamondbacks.

