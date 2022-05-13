Rocker signed a contract with the Tri-City Valleycats of the independent Frontier League on Wednesday and will pitch there leading up to the 2022 MLB Draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old worked out in California and Tennessee during spring training and will now head to the independent ranks to see some game action. Rocker was selected 10th overall by the Mets during the 2021 Draft, but the two sides were unable to reach a deal with the team concerned about his elbow. Assuming he remains healthy and pitches well with Tri-City, the right-hander could very well be selected again during the first round in July.