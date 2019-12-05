Kwang-Hyun Kim: Officially posted

Kim was posted by the SK Wyverns on Thursday, giving him the chance to sign an MLB contract, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

After an unsuccessful posting in 2014, Kim will attempt to reach a deal with a major-league club this offseason under the new rules which allow him to negotiate with all 30 teams. The right-hander recorded a 2.51 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP over 31 appearances in 2019.