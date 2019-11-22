Kwang-Hyun Kim: Set to be posted
Kim will be posted by the SK Wyverns to give him a chance to sign an MLB contract, JeeHo Yoo of Yonhap News reports.
Kim was previously posted back in 2014, but he was unable to reach a deal with the Padres after the team won the bid for his contract rights. The agreement between the KBO and MLB is different now, and the 31-year-old will be free to negotiate with all 30 teams once officially posted. The left-hander had a 2.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 180:38 K:BB in 190.1 innings over 31 outings in 2019 for the Wyverns
