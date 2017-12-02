Kyle Crockett: Non-tendered by Reds
The Reds declined to tender Crockett a contract for 2018, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Cincinnati brought Crockett in from Cleveland on a waiver claim just days ago, but ultimately decided against offering him a contract for next year. The lefty turned in a 19.2 K-BB percentage in 51 appearances at the Triple-A level last season and owns a 3.12 FIP in 65.1 career innings in the major leagues.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...