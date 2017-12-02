The Reds declined to tender Crockett a contract for 2018, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cincinnati brought Crockett in from Cleveland on a waiver claim just days ago, but ultimately decided against offering him a contract for next year. The lefty turned in a 19.2 K-BB percentage in 51 appearances at the Triple-A level last season and owns a 3.12 FIP in 65.1 career innings in the major leagues.