The Nationals non-tendered Finnegan on Friday.

Finnegan will enter free agency after spending the last five years with the Nationals. He registered a 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 60:24 K:BB over 63.2 innings in 2024, and Finnegan's 38 saves were a career high and third-most in the majors behind Ryan Helsley and Emmanuel Clase. Coming off his first All-Star appearance, the 33-year-old Finnegan should draw plenty of interest from teams looking to add a closer to its bullpen.