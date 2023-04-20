site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Kyle Hart: Released by Philly
RotoWire Staff
Hart was released by the Phillies on Wednesday.
Hart made one scoreless appearance with Triple-A Lehigh Valley back on April 8 but hadn't pitched since. He'll now look to latch on elsewhere.
