The Angels are closing in on a one-year contract, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

There's no word yet on the financial details of the agreement. The Angels will be hoping for a bounce-back season from Hendricks, who collected a 5.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB over 130.2 innings with the Cubs in 2024. The veteran right-hander will turn 35 in December.