The Giants released Tyler on Sunday.
After electing free agency in early July, Tyler caught on with the Giants on a minor-league deal and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants evidently didn't see much of a future in the organization for the 25-year-old right-hander, who was cut loose after giving up four earned runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings for Sacramento. Tyler could be looking to move on to his fifth organization of the season after he was previously with the Angels, Red Sox and Padres before landing with the Giants.