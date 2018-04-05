Zimmer was released by Kansas City on Thursday.

The club has expressed interest in bringing Zimmer back on a minor-league deal, though it's unlikely that he will spend a prolonged period of time at the major-league level this season. The 26-year-old reached Triple-A last season, appearing in 20 games for Omaha and logging 32.2 innings.

