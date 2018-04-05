Kyle Zimmer: Officially released by Royals
Zimmer was released by Kansas City on Thursday.
The club has expressed interest in bringing Zimmer back on a minor-league deal, though it's unlikely that he will spend a prolonged period of time at the major-league level this season. The 26-year-old reached Triple-A last season, appearing in 20 games for Omaha and logging 32.2 innings.
More News
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: May be released, brought back on MiLB deal•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Designated for assignment•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Optioned to Omaha•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: To play in Friday's split-squad game•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Could see game action next week•
-
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Pursuing spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...