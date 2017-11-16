Lance Lynn: Does not accept qualifying offer

Lynn declined the Cardinals' qualifying offer prior to Thursday's deadline, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Following the rejection of his $17.4 million offer, Lynn will officially become a free agent and is ready to test the open market this winter. The 30-year-old started 33 games for St. Louis this past season, posting a 3.43 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 186.1 innings.