Lance Lynn: Turns down two-year deal
Lynn has reportedly turned down a two-year, $20 million offer from Minnesota, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Lynn has been working out in Jupiter, Florida, according to the report, and is waiting to find a larger deal. It's getting late enough in Spring Training that Lynn may not be ready for Opening Day even if he signs with a team shortly. It looks like he may hold out for a larger deal possibly into April or more.
