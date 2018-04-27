Lane Adams: Becomes free agent Friday
Adams elected free agency after declining his outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Adams was designated for assignment just over a week ago and went through waivers unclaimed. He'll now test the open market, though his .235 batting average in the big leagues hardly gives him a good case to receive anything bigger than a minor-league deal.
