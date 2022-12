Cedeno signed a contract Tuesday with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He's guaranteed $500,000 and can earn an additional $350,000 in incentives. Cedeno had a breakout season between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization, posting a .918 OPS with 32 home runs.