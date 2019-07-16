Martin signed a one-year contract Sunday with Japan's Pacific League, the Associated Press reports.

The 31-year-old hit just .199 prior to being designated for assignment by Cleveland in late June and going unclaimed on waivers. He managed to hit for some power, driving in nine home runs through 65 games in 2019 when his previous career high had been 15. It wouldn't be surprising to see Martin pursue a contract with a major-league club next year after refining his skills in Japan, but it's likely that his best days are behind him, as he'll turn 32 next March.

