Michael was released by the Twins on Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins have decided to part ways with their former first-round pick. The 27-year-old reached Triple-A for the first time in his professional career last season, struggling to a .244/289/.341 slash-line across 45 plate appearances. He'll look to latch on with a minor-league deal elsewhere.

