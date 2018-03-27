Levi Michael: Cut loose by Twins
Michael was released by the Twins on Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Twins have decided to part ways with their former first-round pick. The 27-year-old reached Triple-A for the first time in his professional career last season, struggling to a .244/289/.341 slash-line across 45 plate appearances. He'll look to latch on with a minor-league deal elsewhere.
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...