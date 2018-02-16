Lisalverto Bonilla: Heads to Korea
Bonilla's contract was purchased by the Samsung Lions of the KBO on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Bonilla signed a minor-league contract with the Indians in mid-December and was a non-roster invitee for spring training. At 27 years old, it wasn't unimaginable for him to grab a spot at the back end of Cleveland's bullpen, but far-fetched nonetheless. He heads to Korea after 10 major-league appearances with the Reds last season, finishing with an ERA of 8.10 over 36.2 innings.
