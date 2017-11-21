Livan Soto: Declared free agent
Soto will be declared a free agent by MLB as part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
Soto joins a growing group of Braves' prospects that are set to hit the open market as a result of the sanctions, headlined by top prospect Kevin Maitan. The 17-year-old Soto spent all of 2017 in the Gulf Coast League, hitting .225/.332/.254 with seven stolen bases in 47 games.
