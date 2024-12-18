The NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization signed Allen to a one-year, $1 million contract Tuesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Allen, 27, holds a career 5.79 ERA in 45 appearances (15 starts) covering parts of five seasons at the big-league level. He'll receive a nice little raise as he applies his trade overseas.
