Logan Bawcom: Released by Padres
Bawcom was released by the Padres on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Bawcom has posted decent numbers at Triple-A El Paso this season, including a 2.70 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP over 53.1 innings in relief, but finds himself on the move for the second time this year. The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Padres this offseason after posting an impressive 1.92 ERA over 31 appearances (12 starts) for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate last season, so he should be able to latch on elsewhere. Bawcom has yet to appear in a major-league game.
