Forsythe was released by the Phillies on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Forsythe had seemed to have a legitimate shot to earn a bench role in Philadelphia, but the team evidently would rather give at-bats to the likes of fellow veteran infielders Josh Harrison and Neil Walker. As a 33-year-old coming off a pair of seasons in which he produced a wRC+ of 71 and 75, Forsythe is unlikely to be particularly appealing on the free agent market.